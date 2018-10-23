CAMA Elects Rosalind Amorteguy-Fendon to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 100th concert season in 2018/19, has elected Rosalind Amorteguy-Fendon to its board of directors.

Amorteguy-Fendon has served as chairman of the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Collector’s Council, and as president of Santa Barbara Beautiful, Birnam Wood Women’s Golf Association, and is a founder of the Birnam Wood Fitness Center.

Fendon is currently treasurer of Performing Arts Community Foundation, and is an honorary director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Fund. She is a founding member of CAN, Community Angels Network.

She has served on other nonprofit organization boards as well, including the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Fendon holds degrees from the UC Berkeley, Harvard Business School, and The Barnes Program in Horticulture; and participated in the Master of Landscape Architecture program at University of Pennsylvania.

She is married to Ronald D. Fendon and has three children, one of whom is Dr. Marjorie Gies of Santa Barbara.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero Theatres.

CAMA marks its centennial season in 2018/19 and the 100th anniversary of its founding in fall 2019.

For more information on CAMA’s centennial concerts, events and celebrations, visit https://camasb.org/centennial-season-2018-2019/.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for Community Arts Music Association.