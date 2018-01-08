CAMA Masterseries Presents Pianist Peter Serkin

Pianist Peter Serkin returns for his fifth Masterseries appearance with CAMA, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara.

The program will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Adagio in B minor, K.540; Mozart's Sonata No.17 in B-flat Major, K.570; and Johann Sebastian Bach's The Goldberg Variations, BWV 988.

An American pianist, Serkin's musical heritage extends back several generations: His father was pianist Rudolf Serkin and his grandfather was violinist/composer Adolf Busch.

Recognized over the past five decades as a major artist of deep passion and integrity, Serkin's performances and recordings have successfully conveyed the essence of nearly five centuries of keyboard repertoire and been lauded worldwide.

For tickets, call Lobero Theatre Box Office, 963-0761, or visit http://checkout.lobero.com/single/SYOS.aspx?p=9998&promo=6470. Single ticket prices are: Section: A $49, B $39.

CAMA thanks its sponsors who make the concert presentation possible: co-sponsor CAMA Women's Board, and concert sponsors: Stephen Cloud, Joanne Holderman, Elizabeth Karlsberg and Jeff Young, and Stephen J.M. and Anne Morris.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for CAMA.