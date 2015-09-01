CAMA Presents Pianist Sir András Schiff​ and ‘Last Sonatas’ Oct. 14

Advice

Community Arts and Music Association presents its Masterseries at the Lobero for its 97th concert season, which was sponsored by Esperia Foundation.

Sir András Schiff​ returns to CAMA’s Masterseries Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, 8 p.m., with his “Last Sonatas” Project.

The world-renowned and critically acclaimed pianist, conductor, teacher and lecturer will play the final piano sonatas of Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert.

Although only Schubert wrote his last sonata when approaching death, all of these works testify to the highest level of artistic maturity and pianistic possibility.

“Among current piano titans, András Schiff is the Zen master," writes San Jose Mercury. "He is both utterly relaxed and absolutely awake; taken together, those qualities add up to an unbreakable focus. He is tireless and seemingly infallible, and his playing is window-clear. Listening to Schiff play is like looking into a running stream and seeing all the colorful, round pebbles beneath the water.”

The evening's program will include Franz Joseph Haydn's Sonata in E-flat Major, Hob.XVI/52, L.62, Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No.32 in C minor, Op.111, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sonata No.18 in D Major, K.576 and Franz Schubert's Sonata No.21 in B-flat Major, D.960.

Ticket prices are $49–$59 and include a $4 facility fee. To purchase, contact the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761 or visit their website.

For other information regarding the Masterseries or Schiff's performance, email [email protected].



Sponsors include the Esperia Foundation, Sara Miller McCune, Virginia Castagnola-Hunter and Ted Plute & Larry Falxa.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for Community Arts and Music Association.