Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:50 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Puts András Schiff Back on Lobero Stage

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 9, 2018 | 2:10 p.m.
Sir András Schiff Click to view larger
Sir András Schiff

CAMA's Masterseries continues with a piano recital by the joyous virtuoso (and knight of the realm), Sir András Schiff, at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in the Lobero Theater.

Schiff, no stranger to Santa Barbara music lovers (this is his seventh Masterseries appearance), will play:

Felix Mendelssohn's "Fantasy in f#-minor, Opus 28 (1833);" Ludwig Beethoven's "Piano Sonata No.24 in F#-Major, Opus 78 (1809);" Johannes Brahms's "Eight Pieces for Solo Piano, Opus 76 (1878)" and "Seven Fantasias for Solo Piano, Opus 116 (1892);" and Johann Sebastian Bach’s "English Keyboard Suite No.6 in d-minor, BWV 811."

This is an absolutely dreamy lineup, mostly German rather than Austrian, lyrical rather than percussive, soulful rather than brash: Mendelssohn and the Three B's.

I for one have not the slightest doubt that Mendelssohn is an equal partner here, fully qualified for all the benefits of Olympian membership.

He was the last in that uncanny sequence of great composers who started producing great music while they were still children and died when they were still young — Pergolesi, Mozart, Schubert, Arriaga, Mendelssohn.

It is also fitting that a program that starts with Mendelssohn should end with Bach, for Bach's current supremacy in Western music began in 1829, when Mendelssohn, in partnership with the actor Eduard Devrient, produced and conducted the first performance of the "Saint Matthew Passion" since Bach's death.

"It is," observed Felix, "an actor and a young Jew who have restored to Christian Europe its greatest music."

This season's sponsor is the Esperia Foundation, with the principal sponsor of this event being the Stephen & Carla Hahn Foundation; co-sponsored by Stephen J.M. and Anne Morris, and Craig and Ellen Parton; and Virginia Castagnola-Hunter, Laurel Abbott, Berkshire Hathaway Luxury Properties, Bridget Colleary, and Raye Haskell Melville as concert partners. (Gratia tibi ago.)

Tickets to this concert are $64 (Section A) and $54 (Section B), and can be purchased by phone at 966-4324 or 963-0761, or on line at http://camasb.org/pricing-and-seating/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 