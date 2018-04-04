CAMA Re-elects Robert K. Montgomery to Lead Board

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA) — entering its 99th concert season in 2017-18 — has re-elected Robert K. Montgomery as president of its Board of Directors. This is Montgomery's third term as CAMA Board president.

After spending more than 40 years in Los Angeles as a business/finance lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Montgomery retired from the firm several years ago. He now grows grapes and produces and sells wine under his Napa Valley Montgomery Vineyard label.

Montgomery has also served as board chairman/CEO of a NYSE-listed company, and as senior vice president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee in connection with the 1984 Olympic Games.

He has served on boards of directors of several private and publicly-traded companies and continues to be active in charitable organizations, including the Board of Visitors of Duke University Law School where he served as chairman for six years.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings classical musicians from around the world to the Granada and Lobero theatres. CAMA will celebrate its 100th Concert Season in 2018-19 and the 100th anniversary of its founding in fall 2019.

Other officers in CAMA’s 2017-2018 Board of Directors include Deborah Bertling, first vice president; Craig A. Parton, second vice- president; William Meeker, treasurer; and Joan R. Crossland, secretary.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver for CAMA.