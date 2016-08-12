Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Reelects Robert K. Montgomery as President of Board of Directors

By Justin Rizzo-Weaver for CAMA | August 12, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.
Robert K. Montgomery Click to view larger
Robert K. Montgomery (Courtesy photo)

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc., entering its 98th concert season in 2016-17, has re-elected Robert K. Montgomery as president of its board of directors.

Montgomery recently retired as a senior partner of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher after spending more than 40 years as a business and finance lawyer with that firm.

He currently produces and sells wine as the owner and proprietor of Montgomery Vineyard, Inc. in the Calistoga region of Napa Valley.

He serves on boards of several private and publicly traded companies and is active in many charitable organizations, including the Board of Visitors of Duke University Law School, where he served as chairman for eight years.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

Other officers on CAMA’s 2016-17 board of directors include Deborah Bertling, first vice-president; Craig A. Parton, second vice-president; William Meeker, treasurer; and Joan R. Crossland, secretary.

Justin Rizzo-Weaver represents CAMA.

 
