Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

CAMA Returns to ‘Lost Paradises’

Valentine's night program includes soprano Montserrat Figueras and a journey to the age of Columbus.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 10, 2008 | 2:52 p.m.

{mosimage}

The Community Arts Music Association, CAMA, will present a remarkable "Masterseries" concert at the Lobero Theater at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The event bears the evocative title, Christopher Columbus: Lost Paradises, which is followed by the subtitle/description, "Lights and Shadows in the Age of Columbus: History and Poetry in dialogue, with Arabo-Andalusian, Jewish and Christian music of Ancient Hesperia until the discovery of the New World."

Under the overall direction of Jordi Savall — master of the viola da gamba and champion of all the beautiful music we have never heard — the production will star soprano Montserrat Figueras; narrator Manuel Forcano (Arabic, Aramaic, Hebrew, Latin and Nahuatl); narrador Nestor Serrano (English translated from Spanish); the five-member vocal ensemble, La Capella Reial De Catalunya; and the nine-piece ensemble, mainly instrumental, Hespèrion XXI.

The program provides a chronological tour of the Western Mediterranean in the15th century, principally offering musical-textual snapshots of the significant dates in the life of Christopher Columbus. It begins with a prophecy from Seneca’s tragedy, Medea (with a text quoted and translated by Columbus in his Book of Prophecies), and ends with a passage by Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote, about the Chacona, "This mulatta indian who comes to us from the Indias."{mosimage}

The year 1492 has three-fold significance in Spanish history. Not only was it the year in which the monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella, sent Columbus to find a new route to China, in the course of which he found a New World. But it was also the year in which Granada, the last Islamic city on the peninsula, fell to the Spanish armies of the "Reconquista," and the year in which the Spanish Jews were expelled from their homes.

No matter how esoteric, not to say obscure, this concert might seem, it is certain to be a mesmerizing, haunting evening, full of gorgeous music and poignant words. The name Jordi Savall is the key and guarantee of its success. Savall is perhaps best known to American audiences — except that fanatical minority devoted to baroque and pre-baroque instruments and music — for his work on the soundtrack of the film Tous les matins du monde, which starred Gerard Depardieu as the 17th century French composer, Marin Marais. He is truly in a class by himself.

Tickets to Lost Paradises are $45 and $35, and are available from the Lobero Theatre box office Web site or by calling 805.963.0761. They are also available from CAMA at 805.966.4324.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 