CAMA to Reveal Centennial Season at May 6 Concert

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA), in partnership with the UCSB Department of Music, will present a free flute chamber music concert and unveil CAMA’s upcoming 100th anniversary season program on Sunday, May 6, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

Featuring UCSB faculty and student musicians, together with guest artists, the event will take place from 4-5 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church is at 1500 State St.

Seating is limited so reservations are recommended; visit http://music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets or call 893-2064.

Performers will include flutists Jill Felber, Claudia Anderson and Angeleita Floyd; cellist Jennifer Kloetzel; and pianist Robert Koenig. Felber and Koenig are professors at UCSB. Also performing will be the UCSB Flute Ensemble, a student group directed by Felber.

The program will include works by contemporary American composer Cynthia Folio, Carl Maria von Weber, and Santa Barbara City College faculty member Linda Holland.

“The Santa Barbara community will welcome the opportunity to celebrate CAMA’s centennial season through this event co-sponsored by UCSB and CAMA,” said Felber. The concert event is funded by the UCSB Academic Senate Pearl Chase Grant Program.



CAMA’s 100th concert season will begin Oct. 28.

— Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association.