CAMA Unveils Centennial Season Program

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA), the city’s oldest arts organization, will present 12 concerts featuring stellar instrumentalists including violinist Itzhak Perlman as part of its centennial season in 2018-19.

Highlights of CAMA’s International Series at The Granada Theatre will include appearances by Perlman, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Philharmonia Orchestra under the baton of Esa-Pekka Salonen.

CAMA's Masterseries at The Lobero Theatre will feature programs by pianists Richard Goode and Garrick Ohlsson, Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich, cello master Mischa Maisky, and the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra.

Subscription prices start at $150 for the Masterseries, $170 for the International Series. To order, visit http://camasb.org/subscriptions/. (Link active by Tuesday, May 15).

International series at Granada

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of British conductor Daniel Harding, will open CAMA’s 100th concert season Oct. 28 with a performance of "Masaot/Clocks Without Hands" by contemporary Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth; and Anton Bruckner’s "Symphony No. 4."

Harding serves as music director of both Orchestre de Paris and the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. The LA Phil, which also will be celebrating its centennial season in 2018-19, has performed more than 250 concerts in Santa Barbara for CAMA over the last 100 years.

Classical music icon Perlman will perform with pianist Rohan De Silva on Jan. 15. It will be his sixth CAMA concert appearance, having first performed under CAMA's auspices as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at age 21 in 1967.

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, under the direction of the legendary Nicholas McGegan, will perform works by Mozart, Schubert, and Franz Clement in its Santa Barbara debut Feb. 5.

The Philharmonia is dedicated to capturing the spirit and sound of music from the Baroque to the early Romantic periods using authentic instruments and stylistic conventions, and has been at the forefront of the historical movement worldwide.

The Russian National Orchestra will present an all-Rachmaninoﬀ program to mark the 100th anniversary of the composer’s immigration to the United States in 1918 on Feb. 27.

Led by pianist/conductor Mikhail Pletnev, the Russian National Orchestra was recently named one of the world’s top orchestras by a panel of international critics.



London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, directed by Salonen, will perform Arnold Schönberg’s Romantic tone poem Verklärte Nacht as well as Bruckner’s "Symphony No. 7" on March 20.

It will be Salonen’s 14th appearance as conductor for CAMA over the past 25-plus years, including his previous tenure as music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic – more than any other in the organization’s 100-year history.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra will make its CAMA debut at The Granada Theatre on April 5, performing symphonies by Sibelius and Prokoﬁev as well as Rachmaninoﬀ’s "Rhapsody on A Theme of Paganini."

The latter will feature Olga Kern, the ﬁrst woman in more than 30 years to receive the gold medal at the Van Cliburn Piano Competition in 2001.

Masterseries at Lobero

Pianist Goode will perform works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin, as well as Leoš Janáček’s piano cycle "In the Mists," on Nov. 9. Acknowledged worldwide as a leading interpreter of Classical and Romantic music, Goode will be making his fourth CAMA appearance.



The Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra will present "Tales of Two Cities: The Leipzig-Damascus Coffee House," a multimedia fusion of European and Arabic music, on March 9.

Also featuring Demetri Petsalakis (oud), Naghmeh Farahmand (percussion), singer Maryem Tollar, and stage personality Alon Nashman, the work illuminates the titular cities’ shared tradition of coffee houses serving as popular gathering places for music, discussion and learning.



Olhsson, regarded as among finest pianists of his generation, will perform an all-Brahms program on March 30. Local music lovers may recall his last CAMA appearance: a virtuosic performance of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No. 1" with the St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

An Avery Fisher Prize recipient, Ohlsson remains the only American to have won the gold medal at the International Chopin Competition.



Violinist Hadelich, named Instrumentalist of the Year for 2018 by Musical America, will perform works by Beethoven, Debussy, Brahms and others at on April 17. It will be his fourth CAMA appearance in as many years.

He most recently performed Britten’s "Violin Concerto" with the St. Louis Symphony at The Granada in January. Accompanying Hadelich will be pianist Orion Weiss.



In the closing recital of CAMA’s 100th concert season at The Lobero Theatre on May 6, Latvian-born Israeli cellist Maisky will perform works by Schumann, Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.

Maisky has the distinction of being the only cellist to have studied with Russian masters Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky. He will share the Lobero stage with his daughter, the Paris-born pianist Lily Maisky.

Free community concert

CAMA’s Board of Directors will sponsor a free community concert at The Granada Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 11, featuring the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and mandolin soloist Avi Avital performing an all-Vivaldi program.

Selections will include Vivaldi's "Concerto for Two Violins in G Minor;" "Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor;" and “The Four Seasons,” his collection of violin concerti.



Complete season information is available online at http://camasb.org. For more information, call 966-4324 or email [email protected]



— Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association.