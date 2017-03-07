Camarillo Downs San Marcos at Las Posas Country Club

The San Marcos boys golf team fell to Camarillo on Tuesday at the Las Posas Country Club 389 to 405 in a non-league matchup.
Bennett Reichard and Chad Visser led the way for the Royals after each shooting a 78. Camarillo's Mike Sun took home medalist honors with a 72.
"We need to learn how to adjust to the course and green conditions and play accordingly," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. "This round today is going to benefit us in the long run."
Solis praised the play of Blake Bornand, who shot an 80 for the Royals. "Blake had a great round today," explained Solis, "especially considering he has never seen the course before. This was an excellent exercise for him today on how to negotiate an unfamiliar golf course with difficult greens and he did a great job."
Camarillo: 385
Mike Sun 72
Terrell Chriss 75
Joey Zambri 76
Jake Yasutake 83
Dan Orosco 83
San Marcos: 405
Bennett Reichard 78
Chad Visser 78
Blake Bornand 80
Sam Metzger 83
Hayden Schoenfelder 86
