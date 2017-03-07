Camarillo Downs San Marcos at Las Posas Country Club

Golf

The San Marcos boys golf team fell to Camarillo on Tuesday at the Las Posas Country Club 389 to 405 in a non-league matchup.

Bennett Reichard and Chad Visser led the way for the Royals after each shooting a 78. Camarillo's Mike Sun took home medalist honors with a 72.

"We need to learn how to adjust to the course and green conditions and play accordingly," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis. "This round today is going to benefit us in the long run."

Solis praised the play of Blake Bornand, who shot an 80 for the Royals. "Blake had a great round today," explained Solis, "especially considering he has never seen the course before. This was an excellent exercise for him today on how to negotiate an unfamiliar golf course with difficult greens and he did a great job."

Camarillo: 385

Mike Sun 72

Terrell Chriss 75

Joey Zambri 76

Jake Yasutake 83

Dan Orosco 83

San Marcos: 405

Bennett Reichard 78

Chad Visser 78

Blake Bornand 80

Sam Metzger 83

Hayden Schoenfelder 86

