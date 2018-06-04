Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:19 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Camarillo Man Gets 8-Year Term in Fatal DUI Accident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 4, 2013 | 6:36 p.m.

A Camarillo man is facing eight years in state prison after pleading no contest to felony charges stemming from a fatal DUI accident in 2012.

Manuel Martin Camarillo, 50, was sentenced Monday by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson.

Camarillo pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury, and driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, according to a statement from District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Camarillo was behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 pickup that struck an embankment and flipped over on Highway 154 near Windy Gap at about 2:50 a.m. on April 18, 2012, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both Camarillo and his front-seat passenger, Redi Naco, 25, of Wheaton, Ill., were ejected from the vehicle.

Naco was pronounced dead at the scene, and Camarillo suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

A third passenger, Norman Sanchez, 26, of Camarillo, was wearing a seat belt, and suffered less-serious injuries.

There was no plea bargain offered in the case, Dudley said.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod read a letter to the court from Naco's aunt, Brunilda Bici, prior to the sentencing, Dudley said.

Bici asked the court to recognize that Camarillo’s “immature and irresponsible actions caused [the] family such grief, pain, and harm,” and asked that he “be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Dudley said.

Weichbrod had argued for a 12-year prison sentence.

