Camarillo’s Defense Stifles Dos Pueblos

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball was stymied by Camarillo's stifling defense and dropped a 6-1 non-league decision on Thursday.

"That was a great team we played today... tight defense and powerful hitters," DP coach Mike Gerken said. "We battled at the plate, but they made some great plays to take away our momentum."

The Scorpions scored four runs in the third inning to break the game open.

Mykenzie Ramirez had two hits and drew a walk to lead DP's offense.

"She really focused at the plate to get those two hits," said Gerken.

Reliever Ali Borden cooled off Camarillo's bats for the last three innings, allowing only two hits.

Dos Pueblos (7-5) is in action Saturday at the Thousand Oaks Tournament.