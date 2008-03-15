CAMA’s International Series Continues

CAMA's 2007-2008 International Series continues with a concert by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fiels on Wednesday, March 26, at 8 p.m. at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre.

CAMA’s 2007-2008 International Series continues with a concert by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, on Wednesday, March 26, 2008 at 8 pm at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre.

Formed in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, the Grammy Award-winning Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is one of today’s most respected chamber orchestras. As the world’s most recorded chamber orchestra, the Academy’s discography now includes well over 500 entries.

Pianist Murray Perahia, winner of the 1972 Leeds International Piano Competition, is principal guest conductor of the Academy and has toured extensively with the ensemble. Perahia joins the Academy as conductor and piano soloist for a program of Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris” and Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major; Bach’s Piano Concerto in D Major, BWV 1054; and Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London.”

Single tickets are on sale now at the Arlington Theatre Box Office at 805-963-4408, or visit www.ticketmaster.com/venue/73731. Single ticket prices: $35, $45, $60, $75.

For more information, please visit: CAMA’s Web site: www.camasb.org

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Web site: www.asmf.org

Murray Perahia Web site: www.murrayperahia.com