Cameras Capture Man Dognapping Puppy from Santa Maria Animal Shelter

A puppy was stolen from the Santa Maria Animal Shelter in a brazen dognapping captured on video.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services representatives noted the incident on the shelter’s Facebook page Saturday, saying the puppy, named Riley, was taken at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday from the facility at 548 W. Foster Road.

The shelter’s video shows the man entering the facility’s front door. At the time he was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and a Realtree baseball cap.

Other video shows the alleged dognapper walking back into the shelter before he leaves, returning from the back of the property apparently after taking the puppy from the dog kennel area.

When he returned, the man had ditched the jacket and was wearing a light-colored T-shirt with the jeans and the Realtree cap.

Animal Services representatives posted a series of surveillance videos showing the suspect and theft. Scroll down to view the videos.

“In this video, the suspect can be see throwing Riley over the fence, climbing after him and chasing him in the field behind the shelter,” Animal Services staff said. “We worry that Riley may be injured as a result of this nearly 7-foot fall.”

Riley, a dark gray-and-white pit bull, is about 7 months old and was recently neutered.

The puppy reportedly arrived at the shelter after being removed from a situation in which dogs were kept in poor conditions.

“We feel like someone has to know who this person is,” Animal Services staff said. “Hopefully, they will call and report.”

The social media posts have been shared dozens of times as those who commented expressed concern for the dog’s safety and health.

For both visits, the man allegedly parked in areas without surveillance cameras so a description of his vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or location is urged to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 or the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805.934.6119.

The nonprofit Davey’s Voice, which works to prevent animal abuse, has offered a $3,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the thief, according to Gretchen Lieff, a spokeswoman for the organization.

Animal Services operates three shelters in Santa Barbara County, with the others in Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

In early 2016, rabbits and a rooster were stolen from the Santa Maria shelter, authorities said.

