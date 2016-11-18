Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cameras Capture Unique Look at Atlas V, WorldView-4 Flight

United Launch Alliance releases on-board rocket cam video showing from Nov. 11 mission from Vandenberg AFB

A screen shot from a video shows an Atlas V rocket shortly after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
A screen shot from a video shows an Atlas V rocket shortly after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base. (United Launch Alliance photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 18, 2016 | 9:48 p.m.

[Scroll down for in-flight video]

A camera attached to the Atlas V rocket when it blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base last week captured key milestones from a unique angle.

United Launch Alliance recently released rocket cam video showing the Atlas V rocket as it climbed away from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-3 and the later release of the WorldView-4 satellite.

The rocket blasted off at 10:30 a.m. from the South Base facility after eights weeks of delays due to fires and technical troubles.

Its cargo, the WorldView-4 satellite built by Lockheed Martin Space Company for DigitalGlobe, will collect images of Earth while orbiting in space, continuing a 16-year library. 

Just shy of 5 minutes, the rocket cam footage first captures the flight at the start, showing the California coast as the rocket rises away.

A different camera show the rocket’s first stage falling away, followed by jettison of the rocket’s nose cone, or payload fairing, that was sheltering the satellite.

A short time later, the WorldView-4 satellite floats away while Earth can be seen in the background as the blue marble.

WorldView-4 will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, traveling 17,000 mph and capturing as much as 680,000 square kilometers, or 262,550 square miles, of the Earth's surface daily — the equivalent of the land area of Texas.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 