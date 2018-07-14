Surveillance Cameras Lead to Arrest of Suspect In Vandalism of Santa Maria Businesses

Video surveillance gathered from Santa Maria businesses assisted a patrol officer in spotting a suspect sought for felony vandalism, according to Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel.

At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol near Santa Maria Town Center West saw a man matching photos of the subject spotted on a surveillance camera causing thousands of dollars in damage at three businesses in the past few weeks.

Robert Valencia, 35, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance, Mengel said.

“The businesses that were victimized over the past month had invested in a good surveillance system that captured the crimes as they occurred,” Mengel said. “When making the report, the original officers were able to secure video surveillance of the illegal activity from the reporting parties.”

Police did not identify the businesses damaged by the vandal, but said they were located along the Main Street corridor.

Officers shared several still photos of the suspect in a “be on the look out “ alert with their colleagues, leading to the arrest.

“We applaud the local businesses in this case for making the investment in a quality surveillance system that made it possible for us to locate and arrest the suspect and prevent other crimes from occurring in our community,” Mengel added.

