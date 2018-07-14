Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Surveillance Cameras Lead to Arrest of Suspect In Vandalism of Santa Maria Businesses

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 14, 2018 | 5:11 p.m.
Robert Valencia Click to view larger
Robert Valencia

Video surveillance gathered from Santa Maria businesses assisted a patrol officer in spotting a suspect sought for felony vandalism, according to Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel.

At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol near Santa Maria Town Center West saw a man matching photos of the subject spotted on a surveillance camera causing thousands of dollars in damage at three businesses in the past few weeks. 

Robert Valencia, 35, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance, Mengel said. 

“The businesses that were victimized over the past month had invested in a good surveillance system that captured the crimes as they occurred,” Mengel said. “When making the report, the original officers were able to secure video surveillance of the illegal activity from the reporting parties.”

Police did not identify the businesses damaged by the vandal, but said they were located along the Main Street corridor.

Officers shared several still photos of the suspect in a “be on the look out “ alert with their colleagues, leading to the arrest. 

“We applaud the local businesses in this case for making the investment in a quality surveillance system that made it possible for us to locate and arrest the suspect and prevent other crimes from occurring in our community,” Mengel added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 