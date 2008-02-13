Camerata Interprets Kodaly

The program may have been out of the ordinary, but the music was a sweet compilation.

Camerata Pacifica presented an out-of-the-ordinary selection of small chamber pieces for its February program, including Zoltan Kodaly’s complex and intriguing "Serenade for Two Violins" and "Viola, Op. 12."

Kodaly’s work was composed in 1920. It bears the hallmarks of "modern" music of the time: jagged tempos, innovative harmonies and playful dialogue among the three players, violist Richard O’Neill and violinists Catherine Leonard and Nurit Pacht.

Unfortunately, this reviewer was unable to attend the evening concert last weekend, which also featured Bela Bartok’s "Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano," contemporaneous to the Kodaly. It would have been a real bonus to hear both Kodaly and Bartok on the same program.

The lunch-hour concert omitted the Bartok piece because of time constraints. However, it included the "Cadenza for Solo Viola" by Krzystof Penderecki, Robert Schumann’s "Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132," and Gyorgi Kurtag’s "Homage a R. Sch. Op. 15d." Both concerts took place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

O’Neill gave a brief "show and tell" about his instrument before playing the opening piece, the Penderecki. O’Neill is young, very gifted musically, and also a self-confident speaker.

He was joined in the Schumann by Carol McGonnell, clarinet, and Kevin Fitz-Gerald, piano. Poor Schumann, who was in an advanced state of mental illness when he wrote this work, the title of which translates to "Fairytales." The piece still resounds with his signature Romanticism, and the three players expressed it eloquently.

It was followed by the Romanian Kurtag’s "Homage to Schumann," duplicating the instrumentation in the Schumann piece and performed by the same three players. It echoed much of Schumann’s inner conflict.

This was an adventurous set for Camerata Pacifica to program, and it showed off the young performers to excellent advantage. The entire concert was scheduled to be performed again in Ventura, San Marino and Los Angeles earlier this week.