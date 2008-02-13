Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Camerata Interprets Kodaly

The program may have been out of the ordinary, but the music was a sweet compilation.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 13, 2008 | 1:59 p.m.

Camerata Pacifica presented an out-of-the-ordinary selection of small chamber pieces for its February program, including Zoltan Kodaly’s complex and intriguing "Serenade for Two Violins" and "Viola, Op. 12."

Kodaly’s work was composed in 1920. It bears the hallmarks of "modern" music of the time: jagged tempos,  innovative harmonies and playful dialogue among the three players, violist Richard O’Neill and violinists Catherine Leonard and Nurit Pacht.

Unfortunately, this reviewer was unable to attend the evening concert last weekend, which also featured Bela Bartok’s "Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano," contemporaneous to the Kodaly. It would have been a real bonus to hear both Kodaly and Bartok on the same program.

The lunch-hour concert omitted the Bartok piece because of time constraints. However, it included the "Cadenza for Solo Viola" by Krzystof Penderecki, Robert Schumann’s "Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132," and Gyorgi Kurtag’s "Homage a R. Sch. Op. 15d." Both concerts took place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

O’Neill gave a brief "show and tell" about his instrument before playing the opening piece, the Penderecki. O’Neill is young, very gifted musically, and also a self-confident speaker.

He was joined in the Schumann by Carol McGonnell, clarinet, and Kevin Fitz-Gerald, piano. Poor Schumann, who was in an advanced state of mental illness when he wrote this work, the title of which translates to "Fairytales." The piece still resounds with his signature Romanticism, and the three players expressed it eloquently.

It was followed by the Romanian Kurtag’s "Homage to Schumann," duplicating the instrumentation in the Schumann piece and performed by the same three players. It echoed much of Schumann’s inner conflict.

This was an adventurous set for Camerata Pacifica to program, and it showed off the young performers to excellent advantage. The entire concert was scheduled to be performed again in Ventura, San Marino and Los Angeles earlier this week.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 