Camerata Pacifa Ushers in Autumn with Premiere of Ian Wilson Composition ‘AT’

Camerata Pacifica’s October program opens with the crisp sparkle of Gioacchino Rossini and showcases the virtuosity of the ensemble’s bass strings, as principal cellist and bassist Ani ​Aznavoorian and Tim Eckert perform the "D Major Duo for Cello and Double Bass."

Violinist Giora Schmidt makes his Camerata debut with the world premiere of a miniature by the Northern-Irish composer Ian Wilson.

“AT” for flute, violin and cello is Wilson’s fifth Camerata ​Pacifica premiere and was commissioned by Board President Jordan Christoff.

Camerata’s Artistic Director and flute-player Adrian Spence, also from Norther Ireland, will lead the trio.

Third Norther Irishman Michael McHale joins Spence and Aznavoorian for Carl Maria von Weber’s "G minor Trio for Flute, Cello & Piano, Op. 63."

The second half of the program is devoted to Bedřich Smetana’s Opus 15 Trio for piano, violin and cello.

Also in G Minor, this 1855 trio serves none of the nationalist purposes for which the composer is well known. Instead, it is deeply autobiographical, and understood to be Smetana’s attempt to come to terms with the death from scarlet fever of his young daughter, aged four.

Camerata Pacifica will perform in Los Angeles Thursday, Oct. 8, 8:00 p.m.; in Santa Barbara Friday, Oct. 9, 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; in Ventura Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:00 p.m. and in San Marino Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Subscription prices for four to seven concerts range from $121–$357.

The first-timer’s subscription package (available only for those who have not before enjoyed a subscription before) costs $125 plus applicable facility fees for any four concerts.

Tickets can be purchased individually starting at $30. Students with valid I.D. can purchase $10 tickets 30 minutes prior to concert time.

For more information about Camerata Pacifica and its October concerts, call 805.884.8410, 800.557.BACH or visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

— Donna Jean Liss represents Camerata Pacifica.