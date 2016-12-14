Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Opens Season With Program for Wind Instruments

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | December 14, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica presents its first concert of 2017 with some of the greatest works ever written for winds. Locally, the performances will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura.

Opening with an octet by Mozart’s Czech acquaintance, Josef Mysliveček, the ensemble features wind players from the Southland and beyond. Like Mozart, Mysliveček wrote his octets for pairs of clarinets, horns, oboes and bassoons.

Performing all the works on this program are principals José Franch-Ballester on clarinet and Martin Owen on horn, joined by clarinetist Bil Jackson; oboists James Austin Smith and Los Angeles’s Claire Brazeau; hornist Richard Berry; and bassoonists Judith Farmer and Gina Cuffari.

At the heart of the program are two Mozart serenades, "K. 375" (in E-flat major) and "K. 388" (in C minor). Both pieces are scored for the same octet, and both are dramatic, intense and virtuosic. The program closes with Charles-François Gounod’s "Petite Symphonie," a 19th century homage to the Mozartian wind octet.

Gounod adds a single flute to the mix, performed by Artistic Director Adrian Spence.

For information, contact Camerata Pacifica, 884-8410 or visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

— Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica.

 
