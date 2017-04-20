Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Acquires Rare Bartók Manuscript

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | April 20, 2017 | 9:22 a.m.

Acclaimed ensemble Camerata Pacifica has received the original manuscript of Béla Bartók’s 2nd Rhapsody for Violin & Piano.

The document, in Bartók’s hand, is a gift from the family of Zoltán Székely, to whom the work was dedicated and has been given for the benefit of Camerata Pacifica.

According to Székely, in 1928 at a dinner party in the Bartók home, Bartók said, "I have a surprise for you," and produced the manuscripts of the two rhapsodies, which no one else had previously seen.

"One is for you; one is for Szigeti," Bartók told Székely. “You may choose which one you like for the dedication.”

Additionally, the Székely family has donated a series of letters between Bartók and Zoltán Székely, many of which detail the evolution of the 2nd Violin Concerto, also written for Székely.

There also are two violin bows, one of which, Zoltán’s favorite, had been owned by Eugène Ysaÿe.

“These are astonishing gifts, not just for the support they will ultimately provide our ensemble, but because of the contact with musical history," said Adrian Spence, Camerata Pacifica’s artistic director.

"To be able to read these letters and touch this music is, quite frankly, breathtaking. We are so, so grateful to the family of Zoltán Székely. These are true treasures,” Spence said.

Coincidentally, in December, Camerata Pacifica has on its program Bartók’s 2nd Rhapsody, with violinist Gilles Apap and pianist Molly Morkoski.

— Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 