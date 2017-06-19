Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:43 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Announces Season’s Opening Concerts

By Tim Dougherty for Camerata Pacifica | June 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica will open its 28th season in September with a trio of works by Pulitzer Prize-winner John Harbison and Russian composing titans Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich.

The group will present eight eclectic programs in four Southern California cities in 2017-18, including the world premiere of “24 Preludes for Viola and Piano” by Lera Auerbach.

They also will perform compositions by Osvaldo Golijov, David Bruce, Messiaen, Bartók, Debussy and Beethoven, among others. Season subscription sales are underway.

“Innovation and artistic excellence have long served as Camerata Pacifica’s guiding precepts, and this season’s program is in keeping with that tradition, both from the standpoint of the works themselves and the performance opportunities they offer our incredible musicians,” said Adrian Spence, artistic director.

“We are excited to build on the momentum clearly evident throughout last season, and present a program that is challenging yet deeply rewarding for performers and audiences alike,” said Spence, who is also principal flute.

Camerata Pacifica presents concerts in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Marino and Los Angeles.

The ensemble’s season-opening program will include Prokofiev’s "Sonata for Flute and Piano in D Major," Harbison’s lone "String Trio" (commissioned by Camerata Pacifica), and Shostakovich’s "Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor."

In addition to Spence, featured performers will include violinists Paul Huang and Richard O’Neill, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, and pianist Inna Faliks.

Performances are at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 in Ventura; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12 in San Marino; 8 p.m. Sept. 14 in Los Angeles; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Santa Barbara.
 
In October, Camerata Pacifica presents Carl Vine’s" Inner World," William Kraft’s "Encounters V," Golijov’s "Mariel," Mendelssohn’s "Songs Without Words," and David Bruce’s "The Consolation of Rain."

Performances will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 (Ventura), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 (San Marino), 8 p.m. Oct. 19 (Los Angeles), and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 (Santa Barbara).

Priced from $125, subscriptions can be ordered online at http://cameratapacifica.org/season-tickets/order-tickets. Single-ticket sales begin July 1; prices start at $50. To order tickets or for more information, call 884-8410.

Camerata Pacifica presents Santa Barbara concerts in Hahn Hall, at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road. Ventura concerts are presented at Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road.

San Marino concerts are at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road; and Los Angeles concerts are at Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave. (the Colburn School).

For more information, call 884-8410 or visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Camerata Pacifica.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 