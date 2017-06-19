Camerata Pacifica Announces Season’s Opening Concerts

Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica will open its 28th season in September with a trio of works by Pulitzer Prize-winner John Harbison and Russian composing titans Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich.

The group will present eight eclectic programs in four Southern California cities in 2017-18, including the world premiere of “24 Preludes for Viola and Piano” by Lera Auerbach.

They also will perform compositions by Osvaldo Golijov, David Bruce, Messiaen, Bartók, Debussy and Beethoven, among others. Season subscription sales are underway.

“Innovation and artistic excellence have long served as Camerata Pacifica’s guiding precepts, and this season’s program is in keeping with that tradition, both from the standpoint of the works themselves and the performance opportunities they offer our incredible musicians,” said Adrian Spence, artistic director.

“We are excited to build on the momentum clearly evident throughout last season, and present a program that is challenging yet deeply rewarding for performers and audiences alike,” said Spence, who is also principal flute.

Camerata Pacifica presents concerts in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Marino and Los Angeles.

The ensemble’s season-opening program will include Prokofiev’s "Sonata for Flute and Piano in D Major," Harbison’s lone "String Trio" (commissioned by Camerata Pacifica), and Shostakovich’s "Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor."

In addition to Spence, featured performers will include violinists Paul Huang and Richard O’Neill, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, and pianist Inna Faliks.

Performances are at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 in Ventura; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12 in San Marino; 8 p.m. Sept. 14 in Los Angeles; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Santa Barbara.



In October, Camerata Pacifica presents Carl Vine’s" Inner World," William Kraft’s "Encounters V," Golijov’s "Mariel," Mendelssohn’s "Songs Without Words," and David Bruce’s "The Consolation of Rain."

Performances will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 (Ventura), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 (San Marino), 8 p.m. Oct. 19 (Los Angeles), and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 (Santa Barbara).

Priced from $125, subscriptions can be ordered online at http://cameratapacifica.org/season-tickets/order-tickets. Single-ticket sales begin July 1; prices start at $50. To order tickets or for more information, call 884-8410.

Camerata Pacifica presents Santa Barbara concerts in Hahn Hall, at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road. Ventura concerts are presented at Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road.

San Marino concerts are at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road; and Los Angeles concerts are at Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave. (the Colburn School).

For more information, call 884-8410 or visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Camerata Pacifica.