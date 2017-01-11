Camerata Pacifica Mixes Viennese, American Works

Acclaimed chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica returns in February with an eclectic program that mixes the Viennese tradition with two important American works.

Bookended by early Beethoven ("Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 5, No. 2") and late Brahms ("Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114"), the program also includes principal pianist Warren Jones performing Mozart’s poignant late work for solo piano, the "Adagio in B minor, K 540."

Into this Viennese mix come two American works: Steve Reich’s now-canonic "New York Counterpoint," performed by principal clarinetist José Franch-Ballester, and Carl Vine’s "Inner World," played by principal cellist Ani Aznavoorian.

Both pieces call for the solo performer to interact with prerecorded sound, creating a kind of chamber ensemble with one player. In "New York Counterpoint," this is taken to unusual lengths, as the soloist creates the tracks as well, and thus plays live against 10 versions of him- or herself.

Camerata Pacifica's 2017 dates and venues in Santa Barbara and Ventura are:

Santa Barbara: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb.17 in Hahn Hall at Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

Ventura: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road.

Subscription Pricing (4-5 concerts, facility fees included): Hahn Hall, $220-$271; Temple Beth Torah, $189-$233.

First-timer’s subscription: Any four concerts for $125 (plus facility fees in Santa Barbara).

Single tickets: Santa Barbara, $56 (plus $2 facility fee); Ventura, $50.

Student rush: $10 plus applicable facility fee. Contingent on availability, beginning 30 minutes before concert with valid student ID.

— Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica.