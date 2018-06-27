Camerata Pacifica Presents Duo of Classical Masterworks

Two staples of the canon anchor the program for Camerata Pacifica’s March concerts.

Violinist Kristin Lee will perform Beethoven’s 1803 mighty “Kreutzer” Sonata No. 9 in A Major for Violin & Piano, Op. 47. (Reportedly at the work’s premiere the violinist read the 2nd movement over Beethoven’s shoulder, there having been insufficient time to prepare parts!)

And Camerata Pacifica’s principal violist, Richard Yongjae O’Neill, will perform the sweepingly romantic Rachmaninoff Sonata for Viola & Piano in G Minor, Op. 19 (transcribed from the original for cello and piano).

For both works the pianist will be Molly Morkoski, who warrants separate mention; such are the demands on the pianist with this repertoire.

Indeed, said Rachmaninoff of his sonata, “It is not for cello with piano accompaniment, but for two instruments in equal balance.”

The program is bookended by two, very different, displays of virtuosity.

Lee will open the concert with Eugène Ysaÿe’s Sonata for Solo Violin in A Minor , Op. 2, No. 2 “Jacques Thibaud,” and with Morkoski, she’ll conclude the concert with a delightfully wanton display of violinistic fireworks with Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in Los Angeles; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 in Santa Barbara; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in Ventura; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in San Marino.

Single ticket prices cost $58 in Santa Barbara, San Marino and Los Angeles; $50 in Ventura and $32 in Santa Barbara for the lunchtime concert.

Student tickets cost $10 plus facility fee and are sold 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student i.d.

— Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager for Camerata Pacifica.