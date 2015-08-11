Camerata Pacifica Presents its 2015-16 Season of Chamber Music Concerts

Advice

Camerata Pacifica, Southern California’s critically renowned chamber music ensemble, will open its 26th season of chamber music concerts on Sunday, Sep. 13, 2015.

Camerata Pacifica brings together the finest chamber music artists from around the world, gathering for an intense and extended rehearsal period to perform repertoire that is wide-ranging in style and period, from works by the acknowledged masters to world premieres of works commissioned by the Camerata.

Highlights of the 2015–16 season include: Ysaÿe Solo Violin Sonatas Nos. 3 in D Minor and 2 in A Minor performed by Paul Huang and Kristen Lee, both recent recipients of Avery Fisher Career Awards; new works AT for flute, violin and cello by Belfast composer Ian Wilson, and David Bruce’s piece for oboe, harp, cello and percussion; Mozart’s Kegelstatt Trio with Jose Franch Ballester, Richard O’Neill and Molly Morkoski; works by Southern Californian composers Stephen Hartke (The Horse with the Lavender Eye) and Sean Friar (Velvet Hammer); Tan Dun’s Ghost Opera; Wynton Marsalis’s At The Octoroon Balls and Claude Debussy’s Les Chanson de Bilitis.

Tchaikovsky’s rousing Souvenir de Florence is included as the season's closing program, with Samuel Barber’s Op. 11 String Quartet and Sir Edward Elgar’s Piano Quintet.

A full schedule listing dates, times and performers can be viewed and downloaded from Camerata Pacifica's website.

Performances take place in Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara; ​Meister Hall, Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura; Zipper Hall, at the Colburn School, 200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles and Robert C. Ritchie Auditorium, Rothenberg Hall, The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Rad, San Marino

Camerata Pacifica Artists

» Adrian Spence — flute and Artistic Director

» Nicholas Daniel — oboe

» Jose Franch Ballester — clarinet

» Amy Harmen — bassoon

» Martin Owen — horn

» Paul Huang, Kristin Lee, Giora Schmidt, Agnes Gottschewski — violin

» Richard Yongjae O’Neill — viola

» Ani Aznavoorian — cello

» Timothy Eckert — bass

» Warren Jones, Molly Morkoski, Michael McHale — piano

» Egle Januleviciute — celeste

» Bridget Kibbey — harp

» Min Xiao-Fen — pipa

» Ji Hye Jung — percussion

Subscription Pricing

Subscriptions include four to eight concerts, and facility fees are included.

» Hahn Hall, Santa Barbara $121–$419

» The Huntington, San Marino $212–$403

» Zipper Hall, Los Angeles $212–$403

» Temple Beth Torah, Ventura $189–$360

A first-timer’s subscription package (for those who have not before enjoyed a subscription) includes any 4 concerts for $100, plus applicable facility fees.

Single Ticket prices

Santa Barbara, San Marino, Los Angeles $56

Ventura $50

Santa Barbara Lunchtime $30

Santa Barbara tickets include a $2 per ticket.

Student Rush tickets cost $10 (plus facility fee) and can be purchased 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student i.d.

— Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager at Camerata Pacifica.