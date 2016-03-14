Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica to Embody ‘Aftermath of a Rowdy Night in Paris’ With April Concerts

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | March 14, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

“The aftermath of a rowdy night in Paris,” might well be an appropriate title for Camerata Pacifica’s April performances due to the pieces that bookend the program.

Oboist Nicholas Daniel and percussionist Ji Hye Jung begin the concert with Journey to the End of the Night by the British composer Nigel Osborne, which, we are told, “depicts the aftermath of a debauched night in Paris.” 

Ji Hye will then perform a beautiful and highly evocative piece that explores extended techniques on the vibraphone, the Mourning Dove Sonnet of composer-percussionist Christopher Deane.

David Bruce’s The Consolation of Rain is another Camerata Pacifica world premiere. Commissioned for the ensemble by Bob Klein and Lynne Cantlay for oboe, cello, harp and percussion, this five-movement work is a quiet reflection on loss that is imbued with hope and beauty.

“There is something very moving about the idea that you can reconnect with someone you’ve lost simply by looking at nature,” says Bruce, who holds that the piece “constantly and variously evokes different aural images of rain … not as dark and depressing, but as something positive, consoling, life affirming and renewing.”

Daniel and Ji Hye will be joined by Ani Aznavoorian, cello, and Bridget Kibbey, harp.

Music by Toru Takemitsu and Debussy occupies the program’s second half.

Takemitsu’s Bryce, for flute, two harps, marimba and percussion, is one of the composer’s “static” compositions. 

Camerata’s Artistic Director and flute-player Adrian Spence says, “Bryce is like a large kinetic, sonic installation — slow moving and ever changing, where sounds, colors and textures appear and disappear in different parts of space.”

Spence will be joined by Ji Hye, Kibbey, harpist Marcia Dickstein and percussionist Lee Vinson.

The final piece on the program, which could well have provided the inspiration for the Journey to the End of the Night, is Debussy’s Les Chansons de Bilitis for two flutes, two harps, celesta and narrator.

It originally premiered in 1901, but a planned second performance didn’t happen because of a threatened lawsuit over moral danger. Debussy set 12 poems in this work from a collection by Pierre Louÿs, which, amongst other things, describes a Sapphic relationship.

Performers for Les Chansons de Bilitis will include Spence, Melanie Lançon, flutes; Kibbey, Dickstein, harps; Egle Januleviciute, celeste; and Caroline Bloom, narration.

Performances will be held in Ventura at 3 p.m. Sunday April 10; San Marino at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12; Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Santa Barbara.

Single ticket prices are $56 in San Marino and Los Angeles; $50 in Ventura; and $58 (7:30 p.m.) and $32 (1 p.m.) in Santa Barbara performances.

Student rush tickets are $10, plus facility fee. The are available 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student ID.

For more information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager for Camerata Pacifica.

 

