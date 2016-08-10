Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica to Return for 27th Season With Bach and Bartók

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | August 10, 2016 | 11:05 a.m.

Southern California’s premier chamber music ensemble, Camerata Pacifica, opens its 27th season of concerts with two works written almost 300 years apart.

J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations and Béla Bartók’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion are both among the most significant and influential pieces of their times.

The Goldberg Variations are presented here in an arrangement for string trio by violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky. Performed by principal string players Paul Huang, Richard O’Neill and Ani Aznavoorian, these Goldberg Variations have been described as “gripping, glorious and irresistible” and will offer listeners a new perspective on one of classical music’s most well-loved works.

Bartók’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion was written for the Basel Chamber Orchestra in 1937; this extraordinary quartet was one of the earliest works in a “century of percussion,” creating a new dimension of virtuosity and soloistic capacity in the percussion section.

The Sonata will be performed by principal percussionist Ji Hye Jung, joined by her former mentor Robert van Sice and Southern California’s favorite piano duo: Joanne Pearce Martin and Gavin Martin.

Performances will take place Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Temple Beth Torah in Ventura; Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at The Huntington in San Marino; Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m., at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles; and Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara.

Subscription pricing for the 2016-17 season (4-9 concerts, facility fees included) range from $220-$472 in Santa Barbara, $212-$454 in San Marino, $212-$454 in Los Angeles and $189-$405 in Ventura.

A first-timer’s subscription — for those who have not before enjoyed a subscription — costs $125, plus applicable facility fees, for any four concerts.

Single Tickets are $50 in Ventura, $56 in Los Angeles and San Marino and $58 in Santa Barbara.

Student rush tickets are $10, plus facility fee. The are available 30 minutes prior to concert time with valid student ID.

Donna Jean Liss is the operations manager of Camerata Pacifica.

 
