Cameron Bleecker is Phil Womble Award Winner from Providence School

Cameron Bleecker is all about encouraging others to do their best.

Bleecker is not a coach or a teacher. He’s junior student-athlete at Providence School.

On Monday, Bleecker was honored as the school’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

In nominating Bleecker, Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes told award sponsor and presenter Dave Pintard: “Cameron is really a positive influence on campus. He really brings out the best in the groups that he is a part of.”

Bleecker, a member of the Patriots’ cross country and track teams, carries a 4.5 grade point average and has a passion for history and literature. He is part of Honors Humanities and the Libertas Scholars Program.

He serves on the ASB board and the school’s Spiritual Life Project.

“He’s heavily involved on and off our campus,” said Stokes. “He’s an incredible person that everybody on our campus looks up to.”

Bleecker said the sport of running has taught him important lessons about life outside of athletics. He’s learned about perseverance, steadiness and having a vision for the future — “all valuable lessons to put into practice, especially being in a community where the standards are high and I’m surrounded by people who constantly encourage me to do my best.”

Pintard thanked the Round Table and board member Drew Wakefield for helping raise $50,000 for a Phil Womble Scholarship. The fund-raising goal was reached in just 45 days.

The recipients of the Womble Ethics in Sports Award are now eligible for a $2,500 scholarship. The recipients will be interviewed by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

