Business

Cameron Goodman New Associate Attorney at Price, Postel & Parma LLP

By Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP | October 24, 2016 | 9:02 a.m.

Cameron Goodman has joined Price, Postel & Parma LLP as an associate attorney. His practice involves all aspects of environmental and land use law, business and real estate law, public agency representation, and estate planning.

Cameron Goodman Click to view larger
Cameron Goodman (Price, Postel & Parma LLP)

Prior to joining PP&P, Goodman was a legal fellow at the Environmental Defense Center in Santa Barbara. His practice focused on litigation under federal and state environmental and land use laws, such as the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, CEQA and NEPA, and advocacy before public agencies.

Goodman received his J.D. in 2015 from UCLA School of Law. While in law school, he was senior editor of the UCLA Journal of Environmental Law and Policy. He received his B.A., cum laude, in critical theory and social justice and Spanish literary and cultural studies from Occidental College.

Before becoming an attorney, Goodman taught middle-school history and Spanish in the Los Angeles area. He moved to Santa Barbara with his wife in 2014.

— Linda Ford for Price, Postel & Parma LLP.

 
