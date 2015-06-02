CAMFT Chapter Organizes Summer Mixer for Mental-Health Workers

Mental-health workers are invited to a summer mixer event from 5 to 7 p.m. June 19 organized by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists and hosted by Antioch University on the rooftop patio, 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Enjoy the Santa Barbara sunset while sipping wine and munching on delectable appetizers catered by Jolly Brothers.

The cost is $20 for Santa Barbara CAMFT student members, $30 for non-CAMFT students, CAMFT nonstudent members and SBCPA/SBNASW members, and $40 for non-CAMFT guests.

Click here to register.

The event is designed to encourage connection and collaboration among mental-health professionals in Santa Barbara.

— Jenn Kennedy represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.