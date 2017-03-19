Camila Casanueva, Cassandra Gordon on All-Channel League First Team

Camila Casanueva of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High’s Cassandra Gordon were selected to the All-Channel League girls basketball first team.
Ventura center and Colorado signee Aubrey Knight was named the MVP and Ann Larson, who guided the Cougars to a perfect 8-0 league record, was honored as Coach of the Year.
Casanueva, a senior point guard, averaged 16 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds for the Chargers. She knocked down 73 three-pointers and had 105 steals.
Gordon, a junior guard for the Dons, average 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
Santa Barbara’s Kimberley Gebhardt and Kirsten Sullivan, Milan McGary of San Marcos, and Holly Barrera and Lauren Noggle of DP were named to the all-league second team.
All Channel League Girls Basketball
Coach of the Year: Ann Larson – Ventura
MVP: Aubrey Knight - Ventura 12
First Team:
Player Grade School
Jazmin Carrasco 11 Ventura
Camila Casanueva 12 Dos Pueblos
Cassandra Gordon 11 Santa Barbara
Emily Herring 12 Ventura
Svannah Page 12 Ventura
Skyler Ramos 12 Buena
Aaliyah Staples-West 12 Buena
Second Team:
Holly Barrera 12 Dos Pueblos
Kimberley Gebhardt 12 Santa Barbara
Kenya Henderson 11 Ventura
Milan McGary 11 San Marcos
Kaydn Mew 9 Buena
Lauren Noggle 12 Dos Pueblos
Jelly Orozco 11 Buena
Kristen Sullivan 11 Santa Barbara
Honorable Mention
Gianna Falcocchia 11 Buena
Claire Hansen 11 Buena
Amber Belletti 11 Dos Pueblos
Kristina Mortimer 12 Dos Pueblos
Juliet Dodson 10 San Marcos
Kaitlynn Miller 12 San Marcos
Anais Jimenez 11 Santa Barbara
Sophia Torres 12 Santa Barbara
Kayla Togneri 11 Ventura