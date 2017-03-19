Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:05 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva, Cassandra Gordon on All-Channel League First Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.

Camila Casanueva of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High’s Cassandra Gordon were selected to the All-Channel League girls basketball first team.

Ventura center and Colorado signee Aubrey Knight was named the MVP and  Ann Larson, who guided the Cougars to a perfect 8-0 league record, was honored as Coach of the Year.

Casanueva, a senior point guard, averaged 16 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds for the Chargers. She knocked down 73 three-pointers and had 105 steals.

Gordon, a junior guard for the Dons, average 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds. 

Santa Barbara’s Kimberley Gebhardt and Kirsten Sullivan, Milan McGary of San Marcos, and Holly Barrera and Lauren Noggle of DP were named to the all-league second team.

All Channel League Girls Basketball

Coach of the Year: Ann Larson – Ventura

MVP:  Aubrey Knight  -  Ventura  12

First Team:

Player Grade School

Jazmin Carrasco 11 Ventura

Camila Casanueva 12 Dos Pueblos

Cassandra Gordon 11 Santa Barbara

Emily Herring 12 Ventura

Svannah Page 12 Ventura

Skyler Ramos 12 Buena

Aaliyah Staples-West 12 Buena

Second Team:

Holly Barrera 12 Dos Pueblos

Kimberley Gebhardt 12 Santa Barbara

Kenya Henderson 11 Ventura 

Milan McGary 11 San Marcos

Kaydn Mew 9 Buena

Lauren Noggle 12 Dos Pueblos

Jelly Orozco 11 Buena

Kristen Sullivan 11 Santa Barbara                

Honorable Mention

Gianna Falcocchia 11  Buena

Claire Hansen 11 Buena

Amber Belletti 11 Dos Pueblos

Kristina Mortimer 12 Dos Pueblos

Juliet Dodson 10 San Marcos

Kaitlynn Miller 12 San Marcos

Anais Jimenez 11 Santa Barbara

Sophia Torres 12 Santa Barbara

Kayla Togneri 11 Ventura

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 