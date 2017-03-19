Camila Casanueva, Cassandra Gordon on All-Channel League First Team

Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High’s Cassandra Gordon were selected to the All-Channel League girls basketball first team.

Ventura center and Colorado signee Aubrey Knight was named the MVP and Ann Larson, who guided the Cougars to a perfect 8-0 league record, was honored as Coach of the Year.

Casanueva, a senior point guard, averaged 16 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds for the Chargers. She knocked down 73 three-pointers and had 105 steals.

Gordon, a junior guard for the Dons, average 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Santa Barbara’s Kimberley Gebhardt and Kirsten Sullivan, Milan McGary of San Marcos, and Holly Barrera and Lauren Noggle of DP were named to the all-league second team.

All Channel League Girls Basketball

Coach of the Year: Ann Larson – Ventura

MVP: Aubrey Knight - Ventura 12

First Team:

Player Grade School

Jazmin Carrasco 11 Ventura

Camila Casanueva 12 Dos Pueblos

Cassandra Gordon 11 Santa Barbara

Emily Herring 12 Ventura

Svannah Page 12 Ventura

Skyler Ramos 12 Buena

Aaliyah Staples-West 12 Buena

Second Team:

Holly Barrera 12 Dos Pueblos

Kimberley Gebhardt 12 Santa Barbara

Kenya Henderson 11 Ventura

Milan McGary 11 San Marcos

Kaydn Mew 9 Buena

Lauren Noggle 12 Dos Pueblos

Jelly Orozco 11 Buena

Kristen Sullivan 11 Santa Barbara

Honorable Mention

Gianna Falcocchia 11 Buena

Claire Hansen 11 Buena

Amber Belletti 11 Dos Pueblos

Kristina Mortimer 12 Dos Pueblos

Juliet Dodson 10 San Marcos

Kaitlynn Miller 12 San Marcos

Anais Jimenez 11 Santa Barbara

Sophia Torres 12 Santa Barbara

Kayla Togneri 11 Ventura