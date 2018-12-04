Camila Casanueva Earns Conference, New England Player of Week Honors

College Basketball

Brandeis University sophomore Camila Casanueva of Santa Barbara was named University Athletic Association (UAA) Player of the Week for the week and earned a spot on the D3Hoops.comNational Team of the Week.

Casanueva was selected as the New England Women's Basketball Association Player of the Week.

The Dos Pueblos alum led the Brandeis women to a 2-0 week last week with wins over Salem State University, 74-61, and Johnson and Wales University, 77-60. Playing 79 of a possible 80 minutes in the two games, she averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game while shooting 67 percent from the field, 64 percent from 3-point range and 93 percent from the line.

In the win over Salem State, she scored 30 points, the first Judge to reach that milestone since 2010, and matched the Vikings first-half output with 18 points. Against JWU, she just missed her first career double-double with 17 points and nine boards.