Camila Casanueva, Holly Barrera Lead Dos Pueblos into CIF Quarters

Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, sparking Dos Pueblos to a 68-65 victory over Hart on Saturday, advancing the Chargers to the quarterfinals of the CIF 2A Division girls basketball playoffs.

The Chargers (18-6) will play host to Rowland Heights on Wednesday night.

Casanueva hit a pair of 3-pointers and made clutch free throws in the final minute to give DP its second playoff win. The Chargers rallied from a 47-42 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Holly Barrera had 21 points and Amber Belletti scored 13, including a clutch 3-pointer that gave the Chargers a 59-58 lead. Belletti also grabbed eight rebounds.

Casanueva gave DP a little breathing room in the final minute when she drove the lane and was fouled. Hart also was assessed a technical foul on the play, giving Casanueva four free throws. She made all of the to put the Chargers up by five, 63-58.

