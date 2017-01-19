Camila Casanueva, Holly Barrera Spark Dos Pueblos Past Santa Barbara

Girls Basketball

Chargers play solid at both ends of the court to beat Dons for first time in several years

The buzzer sounded and Dos Pueblos seniors Camila Casanueva and Holly Barrera ran toward each other and chest bumped in celebration. For the first time in their four-year high school basketball careers, they beat Santa Barbara High.

Casanueva set the tone in the first half with 15 points and Barrera finished off the game with 12 points in the second half of a 51-40 Channel League victory at Sovine Gym.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Barrera, who hit three three pointers and finished the game with 15 points. “Me and my partner, Camila, have been on this team for four years and every time they’d just kill us. So it was nice to finally get revenge.”

Casanueva knocked down four triples and scored a game-high 17 points. “It feels awesome,” she said. “We’ve been waiting on it for so long. Three tries and we finally got it. We’re so excited.”

Dos Pueblos, ranked fourth in CIF-Southern Section Division 2A, improved to 18-2 on the season and 2-1 in league while Santa Barbara fell to 12-8, 2-1.

The Chargers played a solid game at both ends of the court. Their defense held Santa Barbara’s leading scorer Cassandra Gordon to eight points. She was averaging 18 coming into the contest.

“The strategy was just pick her up early and make it hard for her,” said Casanueva. “We tried to make her mad a little bit toward the end of the game. She’s a great player, she’s athletic, she makes great plays for her team. We just wanted to make it hard.”

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher lauded DP for its performance.

“Give DP credit, they ran their plays, they guarded our scorers and they did a great job,” he said.

Casanueva got it going in the first quarter with pair of three-pointers and a slick assist to Amber Belletti for a layup to spark the Chargers to a 13-3 lead. She did all of this while playing with two fouls.

She stayed in the game in the second quarter and hit two more three-pointers to stave off a Santa Barbara run.

Gordon ignited a 6-0 run, making an acrobatic layup and dishing to Anais Jimenez for a layup. Kimberly Gebhardt scored on an offensive rebound, cutting DP’s lead to 21-16. The Dons turned the ball over and Casanueva made them pay with a three-pointer with 26 seconds left in the half for a 24-16 advantage.

“We had nine turnovers in the first half and, to be honest, didn’t run the offense for a half.” said Butcher. “We’re kind of scratching our heads about that, but I think it was DP’s defense that did it.”

Casanueva was whistled for her third foul early in the third quarter and went to the bench, but the Chargers didn’t miss a beat as Barrera picked up the slack. She buried a deep three-pointer and scored off an assist from exchange student Maaria Jaakkola.

“That’s my girl right there,” said Casanueva of Barrera. “We’ve been working really hard getting shots up every day. I’m just happy for her to have a great game in this environment. It was awesome.”

“We played straight man (defense) and was not supposed to give up the three-point shot and we struggled with that.” Butcher said. “Holly had three threes in the second half and I don’t think she moved. She’d just catch it and shoot. That’s depressing when they’re not coming off a screen or moving and their man just falls asleep.”

Sophia Torres scored off a Gordon pass to make it a 36-28 game, but DP answered with Belletti taking a Kristine Mortimer feed and scoring on a reverse layup at the buzzer for a 38-28 Chargers' lead at the end of three quarters.

Belletti also hit a big three-pointer from the top of the key in the fourth quarter after Santa Barbara pulled to within six, 41-35, with 4:55 left. She finished with 13 points.

"Amber Belletti played really well," said DP coach Phil Sherman. "I kind of played the starters heavy minutes today. I think there was a bit of frustration from losing to them during the (Amber) Melgoza years."

After a three-pointer by Kristen Sullivan of the Dons made it 46-38, Santa Barbara got the ball back. Barrera, however, made a huge steal and followed it with a banked three-point shot for an 11-point lead (49-38) with less than two minutes to go.

“After the timeout, I said, ‘Thank God the bank’s open.’ I’m so happy for that,” said Barrera.

“Every time they made a run at us, we made a shot, even it was a banked three,” said Sherman with a smile. “We’ve had it done against us enough times. We'll take the banked three all day.”

Jimenez and Sullivan each scored nine points to lead Santa Barbara, while Gordon and Gebhardt scored eight apiece.

