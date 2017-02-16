Camila Casanueva Leads Dos Pueblos to 2AA Playoff Victory

Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva was a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, helping Dos Pueblos hold off Bonita, 44-36, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball playoff game on Thursday in La Verne.

Casanueva led the way for the Chargers, scoring 16 points, grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

"It has been a long time since I have coached or played with someone who does as much for their team as Camila Casanueva," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Dos Pueblos shut down the Bearcats and roared to a 22-6 lead in the second quarter. But Bonita would battle back by getting to the free-throw line. It made 12 of 17 foul shots in the third quarter and pulled to within six.

The fourth quarter remained close. DP got a huge lift when Amber Belletti and Maaria Jaakkola hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Chargers ahead by eight.

Dos Pueblos (20-6) will host JSerra Catholic of the Trinity League in a second round game on Saturday at 7 p.m. JSerra defeated Barstow, 48-39.

"I am proud of this team," Sherman said. "It has been well over 20 years for a DP girls team to win 20 games."

