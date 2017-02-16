Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:11 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva Leads Dos Pueblos to 2AA Playoff Victory

Camila Casanueva scored 16 points for Dos Pueblos in a CIF playoff win at Bonita. Click to view larger
Camila Casanueva scored 16 points for Dos Pueblos in a CIF playoff win at Bonita. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 16, 2017 | 10:48 p.m.

Camila Casanueva was a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, helping Dos Pueblos hold off Bonita, 44-36, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball playoff game on Thursday in La Verne.

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team following its CIF 2AA playoff win at Bonita. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team following its CIF 2AA playoff win at Bonita. (Photo by Laura Casanueva)

Casanueva led the way for the Chargers, scoring 16 points, grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

"It has been a long time since I have coached or played with someone who does as much for their team as Camila Casanueva," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Dos Pueblos shut down the Bearcats and roared to a 22-6 lead in the second quarter. But Bonita would battle back by getting to the free-throw line. It made 12 of 17 foul shots in the third quarter and pulled to within six.

The fourth quarter remained close. DP got a huge lift when Amber Belletti and Maaria Jaakkola hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Chargers ahead by eight.

Dos Pueblos (20-6) will host JSerra Catholic of the Trinity League in a second round game on Saturday at 7 p.m. JSerra defeated Barstow, 48-39.

"I am proud of this team," Sherman said. "It has been well over 20 years for a DP girls team to win 20 games."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

