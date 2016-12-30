Camila Casanueva Leads Dos Pueblos to Righetti Tournament Title

Girls Basketball

"Le petit Mamba," is what Dos Pueblos girls basketball coach Phil Sherman is calling senior point guard Camila Casanueva after she led Dos Pueblos to the championship of the Righetti Tournament with a 60-42 win over Half Moon Bay on Friday.

Casanueva poured in 31 points and handed out seven assists in claiming her third tournament MVP honor of the month. She previously won the award after DP titles at the Atascadero and Nordhoff tournaments.

"Camila is at her best in championship games," Sherman said. "We need to give her a nickname, "Le petite Mamba," playing off Kobe Bryant's nickname, "The Black Mamba."

With Casanueva running the show, Dos Pueblos was running on all cylinders in the first half, racing out to a 34-9 lead.

Half Moon Bay, which knocked off tourney host Righetti, made runs at DP and twice cut the deficit to 15 points. But the Chargers never let up and finished 2016 with a record of 14-1.

Sherman pointed to the team's swarming defense, spearheaded by Lauren Noggle and Amber Belletti, as a key to its success in the final.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.