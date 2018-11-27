Camila Casanueva Pours in 30 Points for Brandeis

College Basketball

SALEM, Mass. – Former Dos Pueblos basketball standout Camila Casanueva scored a career-high 30 points and played all 40 minutes to lead the Brandeis University women's basketball team to a 74-61 victory over Salem State for its first road victory of the season.

Casanueva hit 10-of-15 from the field, 5-of-8 from downtown and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

It marked the second-straight game the sophomore scored a career-high, having netted 18 points in a loss to Tufts on Sunday.

In addition to her 30 points, the five 3-pointers were also a career-high as were her six steals.

Casanueva was on fire in the first half, scoring 18 of her 30 points, matching the entire Salem State roster in the first 20 minutes.

She became the first Brandeis player to score 30 points in a game since the 2010 season when All-American Jessica Chapin did it three times.

The Judges improve to 2-3 on the season, while the Vikings fall to 1-5.