Camila Casanueva Does It All in Dos Pueblos Win Over San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Camila Casanueva took over the game for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, pouring in 30 points to lead the Chargers to a 61-20 win over San Marcos in a Channel League game.

The Chargers were coming off a loss against Buena, and Casanueva did everything she could to get her team back on the winning track. In addition to her scoring, she had eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals in just 25 minutes of action.

"Camila was incredible tonight as she excelled at every facet of the game, scoring 30 points in limited minutes and collecting seven rebounds from the point guard position," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Holly Barrera had a solid game, scoring 19 points and grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds.

The Chargers (19-2, 3-2) came into the game shorthanded as Kristen Mortimer and Amber Belletti were sidelined with injuries.

"Samantha Yanes and Maaria Jaakkola filed in nicely for the two," Sherman said. Jaakkola scored 10 points and collected five rebounds.

Sherman was pleased with his team's defense.

"I would be remiss to not mention the outstanding defense we played tonight, including the girls taking up the slack tonight from not having two of the three leading rebounders not playing in the game," he said.