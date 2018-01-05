Camilla Pickett Scores Game Winner in 1-0 Dos Pueblos Victory Over Buena

Girls Soccer

Camilla Pickett proved to be the difference maker in a defensive battle that the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team won over Channel League opponent Buena 1-0.

Pickett scored with 27 minutes remaining in the second half in what would be the match's only goal.

Keeper Bella Vasquez made an athletic save with nine minutes remaining to preserve the victory for Dos Pueblos.

"Overall, the young team stepped into new roles and played together to take the win from the skilled Bulldogs," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Seth Asuncion, who especially credited the play of Elena Ibbetson in midfield.

The Chargers improved to 1-0 in league play and host rival San Marcos on Tuesday.

