Camille C. Zarling, Santa Maria Valley pioneer, 1924-2016

Posted on September 23, 2016 | 11:52 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Camille, or “Cam” as she was known to so many, slipped peacefully away on Sept. 17.

Camille Carrillo Zarling was one of the last surviving Santa Maria Valley pioneers. She was born Jan. 21, 1924, in what once was the town of Betteravia, grew up in Guadalupe and spent the rest of her life in her beloved Santa Maria.

Camille was a descendant of the Santa Barbara Carrillos, whose roots trace back to the Spanish militia members who accompanied Father Serra in the establishment of the missions. Her grandfather was the last stage coach driver over the San Marcos Pass.

Camille graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1941, where she loved to play sports. In later years, she became one of the best female bowlers in Santa Maria, never missing the opportunity to travel to a major tournament and have some party time with her teammates.

Cam was very outgoing and always loved being social.When Camille lost her first husband, Ben Lloyd, in 1963, it was with great fortitude and perseverance that she successfully led her four children, ages 4 months to 14 years, down the pathway of life.

In her later life, she and Leonard Crabtree, shared a long loving relationship for over 25 years. Leonard stepped in as a grandpa to Camille’s granddaughters. Camille and Leonard traveled many miles together in his motorhome and were great companions for one another.

Camille was known for her caring and mental toughness, having survived the early deaths of her husband, a son and a daughter. She was preceded in death by son Michael Lloyd and daughter Susan Lloyd-Fulp.

She is survived by daughter, Carla Potter; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Jacqui Lloyd; granddaughters, Brittany Woods (Devin), Sadie Fulp (Ray), Maeloni and Quincee Fulp, Jennifer Sims, Aimee McDaniel; and son-in-law, Ernie Fulp.

The family knows that Mom and Grandma is in a better place, but also knows that she will always be keeping one eye open, looking down and making sure that her family stays in line.

No services are planned. The family will be gathering together at her favorite steak house to honor her memory. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.