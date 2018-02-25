Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Camp Whittier Receives $20,000 from Sunrise Rotary

Funds will help rebuild fire-damaged facility in Santa Ynez Valley

Steve Barley, Sunrise Rotary, left; Todd Stepien, Camp Whittier; Michael Baker, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; Jody Dolan Holehouse, Sunrise Rotary Charitable Foundation.
Steve Barley, Sunrise Rotary, left; Todd Stepien, Camp Whittier; Michael Baker, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; Jody Dolan Holehouse, Sunrise Rotary Charitable Foundation. (Courtesy photo)
By Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation has presented a check for $20,000 to Camp Whittier, which is operated by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The funds will assist the organization rebuild Camp Whittier, a 55-acre resident camp in the Santa Ynez Valley, which sustained extensive damage in last summer’s Whittier Fire. The fire burned 18,430 acres and destroyed 16 homes.

“Sunrise Rotary has been a tremendous partner in helping us up at Camp Whittier. Over the years, their members have done work on virtually every building on the grounds," said Michael Baker, CEO, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

"Their support means the world to me as a club professional, but more importantly as a 27-year Rotarian,” Baker said.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has been providing improvements annually to the camp for 21 years.

Rotarians have rolled up their sleeves and installed irrigation systems, remodeled the kitchen and restrooms, built decks and fire pits, painted cabins and fences, planted trees and flower beds, and just last year finished improvements to the sports court.

These renovations have made the camp a safer, more pleasant place for children, families and adults who enjoy the facility.

Located across from Lake Cachuma, Camp Whittier's facilities, counseling and training are offered to the 3,000 boys and girls it serves in the county, as well as to schools, churches and other youth organizations.

Trained professionals at Camp Whittier instruct youngsters on camping and survival skills, and use the camp’s rope course to teach cooperation, communication and self-confidence.

Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Club is made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. The club is active in local service projects, including a free dental clinic that provides critical care to the underserved in our community.

The club buys and distributes free dictionaries to all third-graders in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and recognizes at-risk youth at La Cuesta Continuation High School with a Student of the Month program.

Internationally, the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary supports a children’s orphanage and surgical eye clinics in Mexico, in addition to funding clean-water projects, medical-clinic improvements, and a pharmacy project in two rural communities in Nicaragua.

The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club,1105 Chapala St. For more information, call 884-6428 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2855.

— Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

 

