Campaign for Lompoc Track & Field Project Doesn’t Miss a Brick in Drive for Donor Dollars

Committee hopes personalized bricks paving way into Huyck Stadium will be solid foundation for major renovations inside

A grassroots campaign to restore a track and field used by the Lompoc Valley community has kicked off a fundraising effort for a brick walkway paving the entrance to Huyck Stadium at Lompoc High School.

Donors will receive personalized, engraved bricks to be placed in the walkway, organizers say.

“We are really excited about this part of our fundraising efforts because it gives everyone — alumni, businesses, community members, families of current students ... a chance to have their contributions recognized in a permanent and visible way,” said Kari Campbell-Bohard, co-chairwoman for The Campaign for Lompoc Community Track & Field.

“It also allows us to memorialize people with connections to the stadium. Whether you went to Cabrillo (High) or Lompoc and set a track and field record in Huyck Stadium or you played football or marched on the field for band, the track and field is a key part of that history.”

She said families have teamed up to buy bricks, and they’ve been purchased as anniversary, birthday, Christmas and graduation gifts.

Earlier this year, the grassroots group revealed plans for a massive makeover of the track located at 515 W. College Ave. and used by both high schools as well as the public.

A $450,000 donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation helped jumpstart the campaign to renovate the 54-year-old facility that supporters say serves as the heart of Lompoc.

The project calls for installing an artificial turf field, rubberized track with nine lanes, community exercise zone and more.

Bricks are available in four sizes — 4 inches by 8 inches, 12 inches by 12 inches and 12 inches by 24 inches, with donations ranging between $150 and $1,000. Donors can add custom logos and between three to eight lines of text, depending on the size of the brick.

Dec. 1 is the deadline to purchase bricks. Click here to order bricks online.

Committee members will have staff a table at Friday night football games, and donors can contact Chelsea Cochran at 805.736.4509 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

The renovation project also will benefit from the 33rd Annual Rotary Club of Lompoc Wine Tasting event next February.

Historically, the event has raised more than $25,000 and the donation secures sponsorship of the memorial flagpole within the stadium for the Rotary Club of Lompoc. A commemorative plaque will be placed at the base of the flagpole to recognize the Rotary Club’s gift.

Rotarians noted that Huyck Stadium hosts many community events, such as the annual Fourth of July festivities and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in addition to being a competition space for Lompoc’s high school teams.

“What we have in front of us is a very real opportunity to help take Huyck Stadium to the next level as a competition and gathering place as well as a place for our community members to use for their own fitness,” said Ed Braxton, Lompoc Rotary Club president.

“This opens up so many more possibilities for Lompoc as a whole, and it really fits nicely with the ideals of our Rotary Club, which has been in the Lompoc community since 1925.”

Rotarians have a long history helping the stadium. In 2011, the club funded the improvements made to the stadium press box, Braxton added.

Click here for more information about The Campaign for Lompoc Community Track & Field. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.