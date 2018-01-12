Campground, Hotel Post Discounts For Those Forced From Homes

In response to the mudslides in Santa Barbara County, Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground and neighboring sister property Sideways Inn in Buellton are offering a 20 percent discount and waived pet fees for those who have evacuated their homes.

After accommodating those affected by the Thomas Fire, the Highway West Vacations locations in Buellton have extended a similar offer to further assist any neighbors that may be in need.

The sites offer amenities such as a laundry facility, on-site eatery, dog park, and swimming pools.

Christopher King, Sideways Inn general manager, said the idea to offer this assistance was an easy decision.

“As soon as we heard about the devastation caused by the mudslides, we knew we had to help,” he said. “It is our mission to provide services that not only benefit our guests but contribute positively to our community.”

To redeem the discount, guests can visit the Highway West Vacations website https://highwaywestvacations.com/ and use the code HWVRELIEF20.

In addition to the discounted rates, Flying Flags said it will be hosting a Fight the Fire Benefit on Saturday, Jan. 13, to help generate funds for the Thomas Fire victims.

The event, open to all ages, will feature local food, beer and wine vendors, raffles, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. All proceeds will be donated directly to the United Way of Ventura County.

— Christopher King for Highway West Vacations.