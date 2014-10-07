Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Students Pitch In for Campus Beautification Day at Pioneer Valley High School

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | October 7, 2014 | 1:31 p.m.

Pioneer Valley High School got a fall cleaning.

More than 120 students invaded the campus on Saturday to participate in Campus Beautification Day. The students picked up trash, cleaned windows and doors, washed tables and benches, and raked leaves.

They earned three hours of community service their work, said Tami Barnum, an administrative assistant. She said students use the service hours for their resumes and to apply for scholarships and college admission.

Senior Yvette Rojas knows the hardworking group found the event “inspiring.”

“It was day for us to give back to our campus and show our campus pride," said Rojas, who serves as the commissioner of culture and campus beautification.

Senior Carmen Tun agreed.

“Every year just seems to get bigger," said Tun, the commissioner of rallies. “My freshman year, there were about 40 people, and this year, over 100 — that’s pretty cool!"

The student council started the beautification program when the campus opened in 2004.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

