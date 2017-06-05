Can Medical Pot Snuff Parkinson’s Symptoms?

Dr. David Bearman will discuss medical marijuana and whether it can help with Parkinson's Disease at the June 13 meeting of the Parkinson's Association of Santa Barbara, 2:15-3:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay, Santa Barbara.

Bearman, a physician, is a clinical expert in the field of medicinal marijuana. He has spent 40 years working in substance- and drug-abuse treatment and prevention programs. He was a pioneer in the free- and community-clinic movement.

Bearman's career includes public health, administrative medicine, provision of primary care, pain management and cannabinology.

His experience includes being the co-director of the Haight-Ashbury Drug Treatment Program; and a member of then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan’s Inter Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse.

He also was a member of the Santa Barbara and the San Diego County Drug Abuse technical advisor committees; and a consultant to Hoffman-LaRoche, Santa Barbara County Schools and the National PTA.

He has been recognized by the Santa Barbara Medical Society with the Humanitarian Recognition Award.

Reservations are not required for the June 13 event. Refreshments will be served and parking is free.

— Parkinson's Association of Santa Barbara.



