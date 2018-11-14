Wednesday, November 14 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Can Montecito Go Solar? World Business Academy Launches Microgrid Project

Effort would deliver local energy and power daily to emergency facilities during outages and system failures

Craig Lewis, executive director of the Menlo Park-based Clean Coalition, discusses the benefits of the proposed Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative during a meeting Wednesday night. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 14, 2018 | 10:01 p.m.

Montecito could become a model for the state and country if it adopts a microgrid system that would deliver local energy and power daily to emergency facilities during outages and system failures. 

The World Business Academy on Wednesday hosted a forum on the Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative, a project being develoved in partnership with the Clean Coalition. About 30 people attended the event at Montecito Union School.

"This is an opportunity for Montecito to be an initial building block for what will become a new approach to designing and operating an electrical grid, certainly in the Santa Barbara region," said Craig Lewis, executive director of the Menlo Park-based Clean Coalition

The event brought in about $26,000 — from a handful of donors — en route to a $750,000 fundraising goal.

The multimillion-dollar project seeks to first install solar panels on critical sites such as the Montecito Fire Protection District and Montecito Water District headquarters, and then expand to schools, which would be suitable as emergency shelters.

Eventually, commercial businesses would jump on board, Lewis said. The system would still be linked to the main utility grid, but could separate from the distribution grid during a power outage through stored, backup renewable energy. 

“Getting a community microgrid done is a very complex process," Lewis said. 

Lewis said he graduated from San Marcos High School in 1981 and then returned to the area after last year's Thomas Fire and Montecito's debris flows in January.

“This is very much my comminity," Lewis said. "This is the community I identify with. This is very personal to me.”

Kristy Jansen, chief of staff for the World Business Academy, noted that Montecito is ‘really vulnerable to having power outages more often.’ (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The key, Lewis said, is finding a place to store the solar panels.

“If you don’t have a place to site things, you can’t build anything,"  Lewis said. 

Once the key Montecito buildings sign on, schools and other groups can follow. A renewable energy system can increase property values, Lewis said. 

"When you start building energy systems locally, you bring a tremendous amount of economic stimulation to those communities," Lewis said. "It is safe to say that a community that is resilient is going to be more valuable than a community that is not resilient."

Kristy Jansen, chief of staff for the World Business Academy, said Montecito is particularly vulnerable to power outages because it connects to a single power line in the foothills. She noted that Edison is now plannig to turn off the power during fires to avoid liability. 

“It’s really dangerous," Jansen said. "We are really vulnerable to having power outages more often."

She said she hopes to go before the boards of directors for local fire agencies and sanitary districts next year to seek approvals.

Montecito resident Diane Boss donated $5,000 at the meeting toward the project 

"I think this is fantastic," Boss said. "We can take care of our very uncertain electric supply."

Michael Chiacos, energy and climate program director for the Community Environmental Council, attended the meeting. 

"We are very excited this is moving forward," Chiacos said "We hope that this happens."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

