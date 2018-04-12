Interfaith Conversation Emphasizes Love, Respect

Oaks Bible Church in Santa Barbara recently was invited to the Jewish synagogue B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara to have both congregations meet, listen and discuss their beliefs and differences.

Rabbi Stephen Cohen spoke for the reform Jewish congregation and Pastor Craig Crawshaw spoke for the Evangelical Christian congregation.

During his introduction, Cohen went to the back of the platform to the "Ark" and removed the Torah from the cabinet and showed it to the group and described how important these scrolls were to them.

The scrolls are read from at each meeting. Cohen read aloud from the scrolls at the gathering. David Lien, Oaks Bible Church associate pastor, also took questions from the audience.

Both Cohen and Crawshaw expressed some of the basic beliefs of their respective religions. Both stressed the importance of love and respect between religions of differing theologies and beliefs.

After the two spiritual leaders spoke, the audience was invited to ask questions. The questions were pointed and obligated both men to address tough issues, many of which showed the differences between the two religions.

Both leaders stressed the importance of love and understanding. Crawshaw made a point of apologizing for the attitude of many Christians toward the Jewish people.

After the meeting, the audience was encouraged to enjoy food and fellowship. Many didn’t even make it out of the sanctuary to the food because they were so engrossed in their conversations with people of the other faith.

It was concluded that another meeting would be forthcoming, and that dinners at people's homes would be organized so each congregation could visit in a private atmosphere.

B’nai B’rith Synagogue meets at 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara, 964-7869; visit cbbsb.org.

Oaks Bible Church meets at 560 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, 70-8061, visit oaksbiblechurch.com.

— Paul Goodwin for B’nai B’rith Synagogue.