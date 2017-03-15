Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Can You Dig it? County Offers Composting Workshops

By Sam Dickinson for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | March 15, 2017 | 1:20 p.m.

The county Provides Free Mulch for Your Garden and Expert Help to Get You Composting in Your Own Backyard

Santa Barbara County Public Works Department can help residents save money and help the environment through the Backyard Composting Program.

In April, the county will offer three public workshops in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista to help residents learn how to compost in their own backyard.

“Food scraps and yard waste in the landfill is one of our largest generators of methane gas," said Sam Dickinson, compost program specialist.

"When you compost leftover food scraps and plant materials in your own backyard you divert organics from landfills and create a nutrient-rich soil amendment that is great for your garden,” he said.

The county Public Works Department partners with the city of Solvang to provide these workshops free of charge.

» Santa Ynez Valley Workshop: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton.

» Orcutt Workshop: 10–11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Santa Maria Valley Sustainable Gardens, 624 West Foster Road, Orcutt.

The county also offers composting bins at wholesale prices at the North County Public Works Building at 620 W. Foster Road in Orcutt.

Using a green waste recycling bin is another great way to help complete the organics loop. This loop starts when grass, leaves, flowers and other yard materials are discarded into this bin. The materials are collected and chipped into mulch, which is then distributed to local residents and farmers.

“The main benefit of mulching is water conservation and nutrient input. Returning this mulch to the soil completes the organics loop, with many positive impacts for any garden,” said Joey Costa, mulch program coordinator.

Residents can get load-your-own mulch for free at the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station. For details, visit www.LessIsMore.org/Mulch or call 681-4981.

For more information about the Backyard Composting Program, visit the county’s recycling website www.LessIsMore.org/Compost or call 882-3618.

— Sam Dickinson for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

 

