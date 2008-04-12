Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Can You Help Find a Stolen Backpack?

Paseo Nuevo garage thief makes off with accounting and kinesiology textbooks and a Bible.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 12, 2008 | 10:30 a.m.

A thief who broke into a Honda parked on the basement level of Paseo Nuevo’s parking garage Friday probably thought he had scored a heavy haul when he took a backpack from the backseat. Perhaps he’ll use the contents to wise up and make something of his life.

The vehicle, which was locked, was broken into around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The car belonged to a Cal Poly student who, with two classmates, had darted in to Santa Barbara for shopping and a late lunch at Los Arroyos before the teenagers drove back to El Capitan State Beach where Campus Crusade for Christ’s SLO Crusade was holding a weekend women’s retreat.

While the students knew the car was broken into — the thief had left a Panda Express cup inside — they didn’t realize the backpack was missing until they had left town. Inside the blue North Face backpack was a graphing calculator, a financial accounting textbook, a kinesiology textbook, a journal and a Bible. The victim had her wallet, iPod and cell phone with her.

If you have any information on the theft or the stolen items, click here to contact Noozhawk.

