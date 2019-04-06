Track & Field

Canada’s Mike Mason Records Year’s Best High Jump at Sam Adams Invite

Canada's Mike Mason recorded the 2019 world's leading high jump mark at 7-6.75 at Saturday's Sam Adams Invite at Westmont College. The competition, put on by the Santa Barbara Track Club, featured professional and collegiate competitors from all over the U.S. and the world. Mason's leap also set a Thorrington Stadium record, breaking the previous mark owned by Derek Drouin of Canada. Lindon Victor of Grenada and the SBTC broke his country's outdoor record in the pole vault with a mark of 16-0.75. In the multi-events competitions, Mount St. Mary’s Christopher Gabor won the two-day, decathlon with 6,660 points and Davenport University’s Emma Schafer won heptathlon with 4,724 points. In other highlights, Kurt Felix of Grenada at the SBTC tied the meet record and personal best with a throw of 50-05.50; Phil Bailey (SBTC / USA) set a personal best in the long jump at 24-06; Juanita Webster-Freeman cleared 5-11.25 in the high jump and Becky Asselin (SBTC / USA) went 5-8.75. Related Stories San Marcos Comeback Falls Short at Thacher, April 6, 2019

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >