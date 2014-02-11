Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:41 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Canadian Couple Sue DUI Driver in Montecito Motorcycle Collision

Jim and Ellen Atwood face mounting medical bills from injuries in last year’s crash

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2014 | 9:02 p.m.

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Martin “Leo” Maguire by Jim and Ellen Atwood, who were severely injured in a DUI crash last year in Montecito. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)

The Canadian couple critically injured in a motorcycle collision last May has filed a civil lawsuit against the Montecito man who pleaded guilty to DUI charges in the crash.

Jim and Ellen Atwood of Orangeville, Ontario, recently filed the suit with the help of Concord-based Rueb & Motta, a law firm that specializes in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases.

The law firm was so struck by the Atwoods’ sad and empowering story that it will represent the married couple free of charge, according to attorney Gregory Rueb.

The suit was filed against Martin “Leo” Maguire, 52, who was sentenced last week to nine years in state prison — the maximum allowed — for the May 29, 2013, DUI collision.

The Atwoods were traveling on Old Coast Highway near the Montecito Country Club at about 5:20 p.m. that day when Maguire’s Toyota 4Runner SUV crossed over the center line and struck the couple head-on.

Jim Atwood, 64, and, Ellen, 59, both lost their left legs in the trauma that followed, and now wear prosthetic legs or use wheelchairs. They are still undergoing exhaustive rehabilitation near their home.

Maguire pleaded guilty last October to charges of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and special allegations of causing great bodily injury.

He will serve at least seven years in prison before he’s eligible for parole, and he must pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution.

“We don’t anticipate much coming from it,” Rueb said. “It’s more of making a point and holding him responsible civilly. There’s really no amount of compensation that will ever make up for what they’ve been through.”

The suit doesn’t include the amount of compensation the Atwoods are seeking, but Rueb guessed it could be millions for each victim.

Rueb said Maguire doesn’t have many assets, and his health insurance wouldn’t even make a dent in helping pay the more than $1 million in medical bills.

Rueb is also helping the Atwoods navigate through their own insurance policy to see what assistance Canadian health care can provide.

“They fortunately are well insured on their side of this,” he said. “Every step they take is a challenge, and every step they take carries a risk of harm to them.”

Rueb said a judge could stipulate an outcome, or the firm could take the case to court.

“The reality is that (Maguire) needs to know there’s a civil consequence to his behavior,” he said. “Whether we collect on that is a whole other story.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 